Nicola Bulley: The sombre mood in St Michael's as village hears the news it feared since dog walker went missing

The reflective air was interrupted only by the constant buzz of passing traffic and the chiming of the clock on St Michael’s Church.

In the words of local dog-walker Sue Bland, a sombre mood had descended on the village ever since mum-of-two Nicola went missing after last being seen on the bank of the River Wyre more than three weeks ago.

That mood was exacerbated by the find of a body at the river bank on Sunday morning and as confirmation of its identity was awaited, Sue said the case had made a lasting change to her daily routine.

Messages and yellow ribbons on the bridge over the River Wyre at St Michael's.

Sue, who lives close to St Michael’s, has long followed a routine of walking terrier Milo along the picturesque river bank, as so many pet owners, including Nicola, have done so frequently.

But since Nicola’s disappearance on Friday, January 27, Sue said she no longer takes Milo walking alone, but rather accompanied by her wife Val Griesel.

"You just never know,” said Sue. “I used to never think twice about walking Milo alone but we due it as a pair now, Val and I."The disappearance happened in broad daylight – a morning dog walk along the river bank is something so many of us have done every day but we’ve gone out together with Milo since, to be on the safe side.”

Val, originally from South Africa, said: "That lady’s disappearance has been awful and there has been a sombre mood in St Michael’s ever since.

"I feel really sorry for her family and especially her two little girls. The uncertainty about what happened to Nicola that morning must have been terrible.”

Other dog walkers were not keen to talk about the situation on the morning after the body find.