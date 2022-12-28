Rebecca was confirmed this month (December) as the successor to current chief executive Garry Payne after a vote at full council, but won’t take up the role until April 1 2023.

She has both private and public sector experience and is currently employed as local government senior consultant at KPMG UK, providing expert advice to clients on council transformation and the complex challenges faced by the sector.

Her previous experience includes working as assistant director of transformation and reform at Rochdale Council, and 14 years at Chorley Council, most recently as director of policy and governance.

Incoming Wyre Council chief executive Rebecca Huddleston, with new council leader, Councillor Michael Vincent

Looking ahead to 2023 as the New Year looms, Rebecca said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started and to continue to deliver the very best services to Wyre’s residents and businesses, building on the great work that Garry Payne has led in his time in post.

“I’ve worked in local government throughout my career and I’m passionate about the vital role that district councils play in creating the conditions for communities, places and businesses to thrive.”

Councillor Michael Vincent, who was voted in as the new Leader of Wyre Council, said: “I look forward to welcoming Rebecca to the organisation and working together to deliver excellent public services.

