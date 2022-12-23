Members of the Blackpool Boys and Girls Club delivered a hard hitting message about the risks of carrying knives when they took part in a poster design competition.

More than 30 young people got involved in the competition with their work put on display at youth centres in Mereside and Brunswick.

They also contributed poems and raps on the issue. The project opened up conversations with the youth work team about the young people’s fears and concerns around knife crime which resulted in positive suggestions for change.

Coun Neal Brookes and John Blackledge with two of the competition winners Emily Flanagan and Jemima Perry.

Coun Neal Brookes, cabinet member responsible for enforcement and public safety was involved in the creation of the competition as well as choosing the four winning posters.

He said: “The project was a great way to create awareness and open conversations about the risks that knife crime poses in the town.

“By getting the young people involved it helps create part of the solution and although the issue of knife crime is a national problem, we hope showing these posters around the town will help even one person think twice before carrying a knife.”

The messages contained in the posters highlight some simple but hard hitting facts:

It can take less than five minutes to bleed to death from a serious knife wound If you carry a knife, you are more likely to be stabbed If you are with someone who uses a knife, you can be charged under a law called ‘Joint Enterprise’

Dave Blacker, youth worker with Blackpool Boys and Girls Club, said: “We are very proud of the designs that these young people have created.

“They never disappoint in the enthusiasm and talent that they show in all the projects we do.”

The winning designs were transformed into professional printed posters and banners by Print Blackpool, Blackpool Council’s graphics team.

