The club is the third that David Brewin has set up in the Wyre and Fylde areas.

As Poppy Appeal organiser for Garstang and district and also for Over Wyre he is keenly aware of the need for such clubs.

It’s inaugural meeting was on June 18 at The Blossoms on Woodlands Road and David said: “The first meeting had 14 veterans which was a great start.”

Breakfast Club founder David Brewin

Now he is urging any Forces or ex-Forces’ staff and families who are interested to come along to the next or future breakfast meetings, which are held on the third Saturday of each month from 10am to 11.30am.

Thsoe attending buy their own breakfast but unlimited tea and coffee is provided. David says the main purpose is social, to provide conversation and where appropriate, a listening ear.

He said: “If it helps just one veteran come and talk and meet us it’s getting that veteran out. It’s good banter, it’s good chat. Everyone mingles, it’s really good. They just talk about old times. They get that banter back and some light up when they’re talking to each other, there’s that cameraderie.”

Members of the Thornton Cleveleys breakfast club meeting at The Tramway

By coincidence the club meets on the same day that there is a market on The Blossoms’ car park so there is a chance to browse the stalls too.

Now David is hoping local businesses might consider helping the club with sponsorship towards publicity costs, including pop-up banners.

David was a co-founder of the Garstang club which now holds a breakfast meeting at The Wheatsheaf on the first Saturday of the month. After getting that club up and running he set his sights on Thornton Cleveleys.

The Thornton Cleveleys breakfast club meets at The Tramway on Victoria Road West on the second Saturday from each month from 9am to 11.30am. It now has 72 members online and more than 45 turn out to join the monthly breakfast.

He added that partners and children are welcome at the breakfast clubs and said: “If somebody is serving, the family is serving as well. They lose their father or mother when they go off to serve. The families are more than welcome.”

The clubs form part of an international network of more than 400 breakfast clubs.

While David did not serve in the forces he has a long standing link as a volunteer with the British Legion.

His connections were further strengthened when he was recently invited to join a very special Blackpool FC based football team as its business secretary. David said: “I am now part of the Lee Rigby Football Club which is a real honour.”

He is proud to be helping behind the scenes and said: “The team play all over the country in charity matches.”

The team raises cash for the VVV Project - Veterans Van's Vacations - with all monies raised going towards purchasing caravans for serving and veteran military personnel and their families to have a break.