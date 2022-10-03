The new Sunday F'Roots sessions are being held at the Royal Oak pub (known locally as Dead Uns) on Lord Street, on the first Sunday of every month as part of a new arrangement between Fleetwood Folk and Blues and pub landlady Katie Norman-Payne.

Helping to launch the debut session this weekend (Sunday October 9) are singer/songwriter and acoustic guitarist, Solomon Couch, and popular acoustic group, Cartoon Food.

Both acts are well known for writing and performing their own material.

Rachael Bailey, founder of the Fleetwood Folk and Blues Festival, is the chief coordinator of the F’roots sessions which are aimed at keeping live music going in the town and offering a platform to local and Lancashire-wide musicians.

The emphasis of the sessions, which are free of charge and take place between 3.30pm and 7.30pm, will be music roughly based around the folk, roots and blues genres.

Rachael said: “These sessions aim to offer people some relaxing live music on Sundays, after you’ve had your Sunday lunch but not too late if you’ve got work the next day.

Rachael Bailey has organised the new monthly F'Roots sessions in Fleetwood

"It will be a chance to chill to live music and real ale!”

Solomon will open proceedings at 3.30pm and will alternate with Cartoon Food for the rest of the evening.