Guitar virtuoso Joe Bonamassa heading back to Blackpool for concert date at Opera House

He is playing the Blackpool Opera House on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 and tickets are now on sale.

Bonamassa how wowed Blackpool audiences on several occasions since making his resort debut in 2004 and his last appearnce atthe Opera House in 2017was a sellout.

Joe Bonamassa

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonamassa, 45, started his career at age 12, when he opened for BB King. Since 2000, he has released 15 solo albums, of which 11 have topped the US blues charts.

He has played alongside many notable blues and rock artists and has earned three Grammy Awards nominations.

His 2017 show in Blackpool prompted our reviewer to say: “His fingers dance across the strings and frets and you realise he is good. Really good. Like, freakishly you-need-to-hear-this-guy good.

“It would be impossible not to appreciate what an accomplished musician he is as he masterfully controls the tempo of the performance

Advertisement Hide Ad