News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident

New street art mural to celebrate Blackpool's "unique character" gets funding from Historic England

Blackpool's 'unique character' to be celebrated with a new street art mural.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:00 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Historic England has pledged a grant of £15,000 to TAB Heritage and Art Project, which will ask young people what matters to them about the architecture and character of Blackpool.

Here’s 9 Blackpool buildings on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ list

Led by a collective of youth organisations in Blackpool and Blackpool Council, it is hoped the final piece will embrace the role of street art in the city and the skills of young people in the community.

Urban district - Yeadon Way showing Marton Drive leading to Spen Corner, in the distance Stanley ParkUrban district - Yeadon Way showing Marton Drive leading to Spen Corner, in the distance Stanley Park
Urban district - Yeadon Way showing Marton Drive leading to Spen Corner, in the distance Stanley Park
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Inspiration will be sparked by walking the local area and learning about its heritage, specifically around Blackpool’s connection to tourism.

Rap performance

Young people will record the project, the making of the art and their personal journeys through a variety of methods including photography, videoing, drawing or cartooning, spoken word or rap performance and written word.

Why fund this?

This shot was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Daryl Mole.This shot was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Daryl Mole.
This shot was taken by Blackpool Gazette Camera Club member Daryl Mole.

In total, Historic England has funded 11 youth-led projects in the north of England. Called ‘History in the Making’, the idea is to provide new opportunities for young people aged 13-25 to discover, engage and connect with their local stories and ensure the history that matters to them is not forgotten.

The aim of the programme is to improve young people’s wellbeing, from increasing connection to and pride in their local place, to gaining skills and social confidence.

Hide Ad

Another project to gain £15,000 focuses on the teenage experience throughout the decades of people living in Oldham, with specific focus on White British and the South Asian Communities.

Improve wellbeing

Hide Ad

Ellen Harrison, Head of Creative Programmes and Campaigns at Historic England, said: “These History in the Making grants really show the breadth of what heritage can mean to different communities and the range of creative ways we can form connections to our local heritage through place marking. These projects will improve young people’s wellbeing by encouraging a sense of pride in their local place and enabling them to gain new skills and confidence.

“It’s been fantastic to get the input of our Young Advisors to help us ensure we are funding projects that truly allow young people to lead and explore their local history. We can’t wait to see what they discover and how they decide to share and mark their heritage.”

Related topics:Historic EnglandBlackpoolEnglandBlackpool Council