Fredericks, on Victoria Road West, had been running since 1989 and was a mainstay of Cleveleys shopping centre for decades.

But in 2021 business founder, John Prothero, died aged 73 after a brave three-year battle with Motor Neurone Disease.

Although the business continued with family members, a message posted on the shop’s Facebook page in March announcing that Fredericks had closed.

Cleveleys menswear shop Fredericks is back up and running with new owners

Among more than 40 messages, one former customer posted: “Sorry to see you close. Been a great shop with friendly staff. Good luck.”

However, the store is back up and running after being bought by husband and wife team Rana and Sami Ranasinghe.

The pair, both aged 49, have been running several menswear and children’s clothing stalls on Fleetwood Market for the past four years and have a good knowledge of the trade.

Sami (left) and Rana Ranasinghe are the new owners of Fredericks

They are keen for Fredericks to continue to stock many of the favourite brand names that drew customers in.

Apart from menswear, the shop will sell ladies clothing and children’s wear – including special occasion outfits

Rana, who lives in Fleetwood, said: “We have always wanted to open a shop and when we were in Cleveleys we noticed this one was closing down.

"It was the perfect opportunity for us – we think this is a really good business and believe that Cleveleys town centre is up and coming.

John Prothero, founder of Fredericks

"It would have been a shame for it to close and for Cleveleys to lose a key shop like this.”

The pair, who are originally from Sri Lanka but have lived on the Fylde coast for 24 years, will continue to run stalls on Fleetwood Market.

They will also be keeping on all three members of staff who were working at Frederick before it closed.

Rana added: “We’re keen to keep the continuity going but to add new things too.

"Whey customers come in to the shop, they will see those familiar faces!”