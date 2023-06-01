The Eating Inn Steakhouse on South Promenade, which is rated one of the resort’s best restaurants on Tripadviser, has been refused retrospective approval for a conservatory which provides extra seating at the front of the property.

Planners, who used delegated powers to make their decision, warned the glass frontage represented piecemeal development and would set a precedent for other properties to be extended in the same way.

The owners of the Eating Inn had sought retrospective planning permission for an aluminium framed structure which extends 12 metres to the front of the existing restaurant and fills the width of the forecourt.

The extension at the Eating Inn Steakhouse

But in a report setting out their decision, planners said: “This significant projection would not only make the property appear out of place among the neighbouring properties in the terrace, but also has a detrimental impact on strategic views along the Promenade and seafront.”

Approving the application would make it difficult for the council to resist other such development on the Promenade.

While it was acknowledged the neighbouring restaurant also has a similar extension, this was “long established” and did not mean development which breached modern planning rules should be allowed.

A further property on the same part of the Prom is also expected to face planning sanctions after installing a timber structure on its forecourt.

Documents lodged in support of the application refuted claims the structure was “unsympathetic” to the surrounding area.

They added: “Our proposed structure is made to the highest standards, with powder coated aluminium framework finished in a modern anthracite grey.

“Within this frame sit large, clear-glazed sliding panels which can be opened in good weather.

“When these are open, a vista through the whole structure renders it almost invisible.

“Even with the glass panels closed, the lack of any window dressings ensures a clear view throughout the structure is retained and the resulting visual impact is minimal.”

