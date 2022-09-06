Formerly known as Lytham St Annes Men's Forum, the club has been renamed Lytham Probus and officials believe the name change will help attract more members.

Indeed membership in the last 12 months has started to increase again after the pandemic and new president Elfyn Gittins is confident the club can rebuild on the name change.

He said: "The pandemic seriously affected everyone, including organisations like ours and if the new season follows the pattern of the last then I’m sure we will put down a solid foundation for the future.

MIke Fenton (right) hands over the lytham Probus president's chain of office to Elfyn Gittins

"I have noted an influx of newly retired residents moving into the area and I am hopeful that Lytham Probus will appeal to them and when we start in September we will enjoy meeting new members."

Mr Gittins, who has been associated with Probus for more than 10 years, has just taken over for his 12 months term of office as president from Mike Fenton, who he praised for his tireless work.

He added: "Mike, along with other members of the committee, have done an excellent job of leading the club through the pandemic and kept it going at a very difficult time for all of us."

Lytham Probus consists of a range of retired male members who meet every Wednesday morning from September to March to socialise and listen to a broad selection of speakers.

In addition to the weekly meetings, there is a monthly lunch and an annual charity coffee morning which takes place in March in aid of Brian House Children’s Hospice.

Lytham Probus meet in the Wesley Hall, on Westby Street, Lytham, every Wednesday morning from mid-September to mid-March.