Years of needing a regular wage stopped Ayten from pursuing her love of art, but she focused on reviving her passion after moving to St Annes six years ago.

The Fylde artist is now hoping to motivate creativity in others with her latest exhibition of artwork inspired by colour, life, music and culture.

The 53-year-old opened her solo exhibition of paintings, tapestries and rugs at the Urban Arts Studio in St Annes on Friday, where it will run until December.

Ayten Nightingale at her art exhibition at the Urban Arts Studio in St Annes opened by St Annes town mayor Karen Harrison with Gavin Harrison also pictured. Picture by Kitty Mion-Bouman

She said: “I believe art improves one’s wellbeing.

"I moved to St Anne six years ago and came back into art where I submitted work in the Grundy Art Gallery, Art Break Hotel, Urban Art Gallery and Blackpool libraries.

"I want to work with other artists and inspire others to be creative, bring back traditional textiles and work on individual themes such as equality and identity.

“My inspiration for my work comes from culture, music, people and art.

Ayten Nightingale, 53, from St Annes, has opened an art exhibition at the Urban Arts Studio in St Annes

“Some of my work is inspired by emotions and techniques from other artists such as Monet, Picasso and album cover artist Mark Wilkinson.

“Creativity is good for the mind and soul, and I want to encourage this in education.

“I believe art should be on the curriculum in all age education and should be funded.”

Art wasn’t the expected path for Ayten to take when she was growing up, but her tenacity has shown through.

Ayten Nightingale and St Annes town mayor Karen Harrison Picture by Kitty Mion-Bouman

She added: “I am a Turkish Cypriot born and educated in England. My parents arrived in London in the 60s; my father was a soldier, and my mother was a housewife.

"This was a time when women were not expected to be educated and were not encouraged.

“I was a shy child who discovered art at school. The expected choice for girls was to have an arranged marriage.

“So, following in my brother’s footsteps, I decided to study.

“I grew up in South London and came from a poor working-class family and felt lucky to have been given a chance to study in various places including Camberwell College of Art and Cumbria College of Art.

“I sold my first piece of art to a fellow artist when I had my first public exhibition, but the need to get a regular wage stopped me doing my art."

Ayten later completed a teacher training course and embarked on a career working in education which involved leading personal development related courses to coach people to gain employment.

She now hopes to combine her love of art with experience in education by offering workshops.

Coun Karen Harrison, St Annes town mayor, opened Ayten’s exhibition on Friday at the Urban Arts Studio, on Back St Anne's Rd West, St Annes.

Ayten added: “I’ve got my solo exhibition which will begin September to December. It will be ongoing as I add work.

"I produce paintings, tapestries and rugs, and I also use photography as a resource.