Artist proves 'creativity is good for the mind and soul' with exhibition at Urban Arts Studio
Ayten Nightingale is living proof that ‘creativity is good for the mind and soul’ as she opens a solo exhibition.
Years of needing a regular wage stopped Ayten from pursuing her love of art, but she focused on reviving her passion after moving to St Annes six years ago.
The Fylde artist is now hoping to motivate creativity in others with her latest exhibition of artwork inspired by colour, life, music and culture.
The 53-year-old opened her solo exhibition of paintings, tapestries and rugs at the Urban Arts Studio in St Annes on Friday, where it will run until December.
Most Popular
-
1
Pictures from the past: Here's 17 photos that will take you all the way back to 1981 and what life was like in Blackpool
-
2
20 lost scenes of iconic Fylde Coast pubs which have gone forever
-
3
Derby Baths: 12 poignant scenes which capture the final days of Blackpool's famous pool
-
4
Picture memories: Here's 16 nostalgic photos to take you right back to 1981 in Morecambe, Garstang, Fleetwood and Lytham
-
5
29 adorable scenes of Blackpool kids on their first day at school in the 00s - including Revoe, Claremont, Devonshire Road, Mereside, Thames and Roseacre schools
She said: “I believe art improves one’s wellbeing.
"I moved to St Anne six years ago and came back into art where I submitted work in the Grundy Art Gallery, Art Break Hotel, Urban Art Gallery and Blackpool libraries.
"I want to work with other artists and inspire others to be creative, bring back traditional textiles and work on individual themes such as equality and identity.
“My inspiration for my work comes from culture, music, people and art.
“Some of my work is inspired by emotions and techniques from other artists such as Monet, Picasso and album cover artist Mark Wilkinson.
“Creativity is good for the mind and soul, and I want to encourage this in education.
“I believe art should be on the curriculum in all age education and should be funded.”
Art wasn’t the expected path for Ayten to take when she was growing up, but her tenacity has shown through.
She added: “I am a Turkish Cypriot born and educated in England. My parents arrived in London in the 60s; my father was a soldier, and my mother was a housewife.
"This was a time when women were not expected to be educated and were not encouraged.
“I was a shy child who discovered art at school. The expected choice for girls was to have an arranged marriage.
“So, following in my brother’s footsteps, I decided to study.
“I grew up in South London and came from a poor working-class family and felt lucky to have been given a chance to study in various places including Camberwell College of Art and Cumbria College of Art.
“I sold my first piece of art to a fellow artist when I had my first public exhibition, but the need to get a regular wage stopped me doing my art."
Read More
Ayten later completed a teacher training course and embarked on a career working in education which involved leading personal development related courses to coach people to gain employment.
She now hopes to combine her love of art with experience in education by offering workshops.
Coun Karen Harrison, St Annes town mayor, opened Ayten’s exhibition on Friday at the Urban Arts Studio, on Back St Anne's Rd West, St Annes.
Ayten added: “I’ve got my solo exhibition which will begin September to December. It will be ongoing as I add work.
"I produce paintings, tapestries and rugs, and I also use photography as a resource.
“I mostly work in acrylics and tapestry weaving as my favourite materials are paint, wool, paper and fabric.”