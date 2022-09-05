Extra shows featuring Jon Culshaw as Les Dawson added at Lowther Pavilion after rapid sellout

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Les Dawson: ‘Flying High’ is an homage and celebration of the beloved and much-missed funnyman, who spent many years living in Lytham and shared a home with wife Tracy and daughter Charlotte until his death in 1993.

Les is commemorated with a statue on St Annes Promenade.

The show was a big hit on being premiered at the recent Edinburgh Festival, and a national tour follows, starting later this month.

Jon Culshaw as Les Dawson in Flying High

The tour ends with shows at Lowther Pavilion, Lytham and all tickets for the initial dates, over the weekend of December 10 and 11, were rapidly snapped up.

But Lowther officials were quick to enter negotiations with Culshaw and his management and two new dates have now been added to the itinerary - Monday, December 12 and Tuesday, December 13, both starting at 8pm.

Lowther artistic director Tim Lince said: “Following the sellout of two performances of Jon Culshaw as Les Dawson we are thrilled to announce that we are extending the run with two more shows.

Jon Culshaw at Les Dawson's statue with Les' widow Tracy and daughter Charlotte

"We are fantastically excited to be hosting Jon ’s new production based on the life of Les.

"Ticket sales for this play have been outstanding and we are delighted to have sold out the two allocated performances some three months before the show plays here.

"The whole team at Lowther are thrilled by the number of sellout shows we are now hosting from National Theatre Live to this production.

"Lowther is the little theatre with a big heart and we are honoured in being able to host such a roster of names and celebrities as well as serving the local community with home grown talent.

“I would advise all customers to buy tickets early to ensure a seat for any performances.

“Tickets are available now for this not to be missed show. It’s going to be a cracker of a Christmas this year at Lowther.”

Les Dawson: Flying High, is written by BAFTA and Olivier Award-winning Tim Whitnall and directed by Bob Golding.