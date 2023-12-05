News you can trust since 1873
New golf simulation bar SimBar to open in Poulton-le-Fylde on December 7

A new indoor golf simulator bar is set to open in Poulton this week.
By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Dec 2023, 20:19 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 20:29 GMT
SimBar will launch on Thursday (December 7) from premises at 1 Tithebarn Street.

It will boast state-of the-art golf simulators which will allow players to test their skills on some of the world’s top golf courses.

Aside from the golf experience, they can also enjoy a glass of their favourite tipple, as the bar is fully licensed.

SimBar opens in Poulton this week.

There will also be an option to try football skills. The venue will also be available to hire for parties and events.

The new enterprise has been set up by three Fylde coast pals who are fanatical about golf, Harvey Ross, Rob Bullen and Tom Farrell.

Rob said: “It is a fun way to practice your swing, try out famous course layouts from across the world or play when the weather is terrible.

"It is a realistic experience, playing with real clubs – either bring your own or hire ours.

"It’s perfect for a group of mates or even for a date – we can’t wait to open.”

The venue will open from 10am to 11pm on Thursday but times may vary on certain days of the week.

People can book or find out more details at simbar.co.uk