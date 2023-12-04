News you can trust since 1873
27 restaurants, cafes, takeaways and bars in and around Blackpool given new food hygiene ratings

27 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 4th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 18:47 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

.

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

.

Rated 4 on November 3.

2. Café Rendezvous, Bond Street, Blackpool, FY4 1EX

Rated 4 on November 3.

Rated 0 on November 3.

3. MAY WAH, Devonshire Road, Blackpool, FY3 8AX

Rated 0 on November 3.

Rated 5 on November 23.

4. Caffè Nero, 48 St Anne's Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RF

Rated 5 on November 23.

Rated 5 on November 29.

5. Staining Lodge Golf Course, Dover Lodge Farm, Chain Lane, Staining, Blackpool, FY3 0DE

Rated 5 on November 29.

Rated 5 on November 29.

6. Fifty Four, Wood Street, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1QG

Rated 5 on November 29.

