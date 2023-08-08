News you can trust since 1873
New giant Maize Maze family attraction now open at Blackpool's Ridgeway Farm

A giant maze nestled in six acres of eight feel high maize has just opened as a new family attraction at a farm on the edge of Blackpool.
By Richard Hunt
Published 8th Aug 2023, 14:36 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 14:48 BST

Ridgeway Farm, on Peel Road, has already become established as a petting farm for visitors, complete with cafe.

Now the farm, which has been run by the Kirkham family for eight generations, has expanded its horizons by opening the new feature, aptly called Maize Maze.

The attraction opened just last week.

Maize Maze covers six acres at Ridgeway Farm on the edge of BlackpoolMaize Maze covers six acres at Ridgeway Farm on the edge of Blackpool
There are currently 48 Maize Maze sites across England and the first one to open on the Fylde coast was at Mount Farm, Singleton, but that attraction closed in 2019.

Helen Chappell, part of the Kirkham family, said: “It ticks all the boxes because we can still use the land for growing our crops while bringing in extra revenue during the summer.

"We have two mazes, a smaller for very young children and a much bigger which takes at least two hours to get through, so it’s a proper day out.”

New attraction Maize Maze opened at Ridgeway Farm, on Peel Road, Blackpool, last week.New attraction Maize Maze opened at Ridgeway Farm, on Peel Road, Blackpool, last week.
New attraction Maize Maze opened at Ridgeway Farm, on Peel Road, Blackpool, last week.

The theme for the maze is Dr Moo, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of Dr Who.

The Ridgeway Farm maze is now open seven days a week throughout August and will be open every weekend in September, from 10am until 4pm.

Tickets costs £7.50 online or £8-£10 on the gate.

For further information visit http://www.maize-maze.com/locations/

