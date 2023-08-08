The daughter of the late Blackpool legend Keith Harris is set to follow in her father’s footsteps as she takes to the stage in the seaside town next week.

23-year-old Kitty Harris from Poulton-le-Fylde, is becoming a star in her own right with an impressive 1.2 million followers on TikTok, and she has already made appearances on Emmerdale and theatre shows such as Chicago, Cinderella and Gangsta Granny.

But now the singer and actress has had her biggest break in the entertainment industry yet, currently appearing in the official Take That musical Greatest Days, alongside stars such as Kym Marsh and Jennifer Elison.

What is the show about?

Originally called The Band, the musical was remodelled to become Greatest Days, and follows five best friends in the 1990s, who reunite over 20 years later to see their favourite boy band one last time in what could be the Greatest Days of their lives.

Kitty explains: “The focus is not really about Take That, it's about five girls. You see them living their best 90s life as such, they go to a concert to watch the boys but it's more about their backstories and friendship. It's very wholesome, really uplifting, but also it will get you so I’d say bring some tissues. It's a roller coaster of emotions but that's what makes the story so beautiful.”

Who does Kitty play?

Kitty is set to play young Heather, one of the five girls, who she describes as a girly girl, obsessed with the boys and the glam.

When asked if she’s anything like her character, Kitty replied: “100%, maybe not as many boys as she goes for, but I'm definitely a Heather, love the glam, love my friends - there is always a Heather in every friendship group.”

When is the show coming to Blackpool?

Greatest Days is coming to the Opera House in the Winter Gardens between Tuesday, August 15 and Saturday, August 19.

Kitty, who attended Baines School then Blackpool Sixth Form College, said: “I just can't wait to get to Blackpool because obviously hometown, it'll be nice to see some familiar faces in the audience, and I know that they'll all be dead proud to watch.

“My dance teacher [at Langley’s in Blackpool] is obsessed with Take That, and I remember when she came to watch the show in Manchester, it was such a whirlwind moment because at my dance school we'd done like a Take That thing so it was a full circle.

"There's something about your hometown, you know, my nan will be there and my mom and it's just crazy because I remember going to the Winter Gardens, watching shows, when I was young, and I even remember at the start of this year going to watch Mamma Mia and I was like ‘wow... that would be so amazing to do that, and then here I am doing it.”

Kitty added: “I just love Blackpool, everytime I mention it people are like ‘eugh Blackpool, here we go’ and I'm like, ‘hey, it's the Vegas of the North in my eyes’. I think we've got wonderful entertainment, our theaters are wonderful, there's always something going on. I feel very lucky to be a part of such a great entertainment place.”

Why should you get tickets for the show?

Kitty answered: “The story is incredible… If you like Take That as well, bonus, because the music's fantastic, and if you don't like Take That you'll still enjoy it because the focus isn't Take That really, it's about these girls.

"Women will come out of it, and they'll be like ‘I felt like I was watching myself... I've related so much’, and it's funny, it's hilarious... you'll have a great time and everybody's always up dancing at the end, giving you ‘Never Forget’ and all that it's great. It's honestly brilliant so yeah, I'd say it's definitely one to watch.”

How did her dad being Keith Harris affect her move into the entertainment industry?

Kitty answered: “I've always done dancing, singing from a young age, I was never forced into it, I always wanted to do it, I was always there… I remember watching my dad from, like I said, as soon as I was born, apparently I was [watching him in] the show the next day.

"It's just in my blood, I can't really explain it that much. It's just kind of something I love doing and I feel so passionate, and obviously because of his passing, now it makes me feel like I'm with him even more... it makes me very proud to be on stage every night.

"I think kind of just with him and being around it all, it's just second nature, it's all I've known, really.”

Has she got any more future plans?

With over 1.2 million followers on TikTok, Kitty says most of her focus will be on her comedy sketches, and she promises something “exciting” is coming on that side of things next year.