New date for motorcycle event's debut on St Annes beach
An event set to make its debut on St Annes beach this weekend has been moved to a new date.
The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting was scheduled for Saturday, September 17 but has been switched because of the proximity of the date to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
New date is Sunday, October 2.
The event is organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club and will feature 500cc solo motorcycles, 1000cc sidecars and quads in a series of spectacular race.
Most Popular
-
1
What will be open and closed in Blackpool on the bank holiday for Queen's funeral - including, Blackpool Tower, Blackpool Illuminations, Pleasure Beach, piers and other attractions
-
2
Woman injured after spooked horse bolts down busy main road on Blackpool seafront
-
3
12-year-old schoolgirl struck by bus in Hambleton
Read More
It is supported by Fylde Council and offers free admission, with donations welcome.
The event follows the success of the recent St Annes Kite Festival on the beach, which attracted an estimated 40,000 people to town over three days, while last March, the St Annes sands hosted the successful Global Beach Sports event.
“The beach is a wonderful asset for St Annes and it is always great to see people enjoying events there,” said Veli Kirk, chairman of the St Annes Enterprise Partnership.