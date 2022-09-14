The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters meeting was scheduled for Saturday, September 17 but has been switched because of the proximity of the date to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

New date is Sunday, October 2.

The event is organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club and will feature 500cc solo motorcycles, 1000cc sidecars and quads in a series of spectacular race.

St Annes beach will now host the event on October 2

It is supported by Fylde Council and offers free admission, with donations welcome.

The event follows the success of the recent St Annes Kite Festival on the beach, which attracted an estimated 40,000 people to town over three days, while last March, the St Annes sands hosted the successful Global Beach Sports event.