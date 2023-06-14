News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Urgent health alert as NHS junior doctors begin 72 hour strike
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date

New craft ale bar to be opened in Cleveleys by boss of Blackpool's popular Waterloo Music Bar

Music venue boss Ian Fletcher plans to bring ‘something different’ to Cleveleys when his new bar opens later this summer.
By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST- 2 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 12:24 BST

Ian, well known on the Fylde coast for transforming the Waterloo pub in Blackpool into a acclaimed grass roots music venue, has been granted planning permission to turn the former CJ’s Cycles bike shop, on Victoria Road West, into a bar.

The new place is to be called Backstage Bar and will be similar to the separate bar of the same name that Ian has opened at the side of the Waterloo Music Bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will combine a wide range of craft ales, many of them from Continental Europe and not widely available elsewhere on the Fylde coast, with live music at weekends.

Ian Fletcher, boss of the Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, is opening a new venue in Cleveleys called BackstageIan Fletcher, boss of the Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, is opening a new venue in Cleveleys called Backstage
Ian Fletcher, boss of the Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, is opening a new venue in Cleveleys called Backstage
Most Popular
Read More
New bar is bringing an American vibe to town

Ian said: “We’re aiming for something different in Cleveleys, from the kind of drinks we offer to the decor and the look of the place.

"We’re going for a quirky, industrial look and lots of music-related items to go on the walls which will be interesting in their own right.

"We’ll have 18 taps available serving lots of different beers and real ales – beers to sip rather than knock back – and some fine wines too.”

The former CJ's Cycles shop is being transformd into a a new craft ale barThe former CJ's Cycles shop is being transformd into a a new craft ale bar
The former CJ's Cycles shop is being transformd into a a new craft ale bar
Hide Ad

Given the Waterloo’s renown as a music venue, Ian plans to have live sounds at the Cleveleys venue too, but it will be on a smaller scale.

Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a smaller venue and a different area so we’ll be looking more at duos and acoustic acts and see how that goes.”

Work is already underway to transform the former bike shop, which closed last year, into a smart new bar.

It hoped that Backstage will be open to customers ‘within the next eight weeks’.

Hide Ad

It is proposed that the venue will be open seven days a week, from 11am until midnight.

During the planning process, two objections were raised about noise, parking and traffic issues but four were received in support of the application, welcoming a new venue for Cleveleys and the fact that the premises would not be empty for long.

Hide Ad

Last year another new bar, Vault, opened on Cleveleys Crescent East.

Related topics:Ian FletcherCleveleysBlackpoolFyldeWaterlooContinental Europe