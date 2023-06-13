Cowboy and Co has launched its first venue on Queen Street, designed to showcase local musicians as well as offering a fun night out for visitors and residents.

This week it received its licence from the council to open until 1am, boosting the venue’s prospects even further.

Gareth Thomas has given up a career in education to open the bar, along with business partner Wayne Hadlow, whose family used to operate the Birchwood Country Park near Warton.

Cowboy on Queen Street

Gareth, who is also a musician, said: “I have done gigs in country bars and just felt we could do something like this in Blackpool.

“It’s basically a bar for musicians by musicians and we want to ensure it is a quality experience.

“It feels very American, but right in the heart of Blackpool.

“We also made it clear in our conversations with the council and the police, that we didn’t want it to be a vertical drinking bar. We’re keen for it to be a safe place for everyone, and we have bar menus until midnight.”

Music will range from Shania Twain and early Elvis Presley tribute acts to modern country style, with some American rock thrown in.

Gareth added: “We hope this will be the first of our Cowboy and Co bars, and we hope to do for country music what Marvin’s has done for R&B and soul music in Blackpool.

“Our opening weekend was really busy and we are hoping we have found a niche that will do well.”

In another twist, Wayne’s father ran a bar in the same premises back in 1978. More recently the property was used as a licensed coffee bar, and as a convenience store prior to that.

Gareth, whose music has been broadcast nationally including on Radio Two, is among the musicians providing the live music.

There will also be guest appearances by other performers, with resident musician Benn Frogatt playing on Friday nights.