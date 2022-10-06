The iconic theatre is teaming up with COASTAL Radio DAB to sponsor the popular Drive Time show, presented by the star duo.

This latest move is part of the Grand’s ongoing commitment to working with and supporting organisations in the local community wherever possible.

Hayley is also appearing as the Good Fairy in the Grand’s Christmas panto, Sleeping Beauty, throughout December alongside panto legend and Britain’s Got Talent Finalist Steve Royle and Philip Meeks as the delightfully daft dame.

Dan Whiston and Hayley Tamaddon

Andrew Howard, head of audiences, marketing and sales at the Grand, said: “COASTAL was the perfect fit for The Grand.

"It’s got a great line-up of presenters and we feel it will be a vital community resource and a welcome addition to the resort.

“Hayley Tamaddon and Dan Whiston are great supporters of The Grand and, of course, Hayley is the glamorous Good Fairy in our panto Sleeping Beauty this year!”

COASTAL Radio DAB was launched by Paula Davies, who was station director at Blackpool’s Radio Wave and is now owner and CEO of COASTAL Radio DAB.

She said: “I am thrilled to have an iconic local brand like The Grand Theatre on board and to have the synergy of Hayley Tamaddon being in The Grand’s panto this year makes it the ideal fit.

"I’m truly grateful for The Grand Theatre’s support.”

COASTAL’s Drive Time show is on air Monday to Friday from 2pm to 6pm with Hayley and Dan.

Hayley wowed TV audiences when she took top spot in ITV’s hit skating show Dancing on Ice alongside childhood friend and professional ice skater Dan.

She also scooped the top prize in Celebrity Stars in Your Eyes and has starred in numerous West End productions and top TV dramas from Coronation St and Emmerdale to Shameless.

Dan is best known as a professional ice skater, three-time champion and now creative director on ITV’s Dancing on Ice and has also appeared on stage in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at Blackpool Grand in 2015.

