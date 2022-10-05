The Lost Boys is being shown at the cinema, on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road, on Friday October 7 from 7.30pm.

Released in 1987 and dierected by Joel Joel Schumacher , its cast includes Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman and Jason Patric.

The title is a reference to the Lost Boys in J. M. Barrie's stories about Peter Pan and Neverland, who, like vampires, never grow up.

Two brothers, Michael and Sam, move to a small seaside town in California with their mum Lucy.

Soon, the two boys are sucked into the mysterious and dangerous world of bikers, vampires – and two rather earnest young vampire hunters.