Lost Boys being shown at Blackpool's Regent Cinema this Friday as start of Halloween month
A classic comedy horror film is being screened at Blackpool’s Regent Cinema this Friday as part of the picture house’s Halloween month.
The Lost Boys is being shown at the cinema, on the corner of Church Street and Regent Road, on Friday October 7 from 7.30pm.
Released in 1987 and dierected by Joel Joel Schumacher , its cast includes Kiefer Sutherland, Corey Haim, Corey Feldman and Jason Patric.
The title is a reference to the Lost Boys in J. M. Barrie's stories about Peter Pan and Neverland, who, like vampires, never grow up.
Two brothers, Michael and Sam, move to a small seaside town in California with their mum Lucy.
Soon, the two boys are sucked into the mysterious and dangerous world of bikers, vampires – and two rather earnest young vampire hunters.
The success of the film spawned a franchise with two sequels (Lost Boys: The Tribe and Lost Boys: The Thirst), and two comic book series.