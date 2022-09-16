New call for prompt action to improve services on rail line serving Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Lytham and St Annes

Mr Menzies has written to Ann-Marie Trevelyan asking that proposals for a passing loop on the route linking Blackpool Pleasure Beacj, Lytham and St Annes with Preston and beyond be approved as soon as possible, allowing work to start on the important scheme.

Last year Fylde Council submitted a Strategic Outline Business Plan for investment in the route, funded through the Restoring Our Railways Fund. The study was paid for by cash secured by Mr Menzies from the Beeching Reversal: Ideas Fund.

Mr Menzies said: “While we have seen significant ongoing investment in railways across the north of England, Fylde risks being left behind.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies at St Annes rail station

“The passing loop would allow a doubling of the current service.

“Half-hourly trains to Preston would make connections easier and encourage many more people onto the railway.”

As well as permitting twice as many services to run, the passing loop, likely to be placed around Lytham, would greatly improve the reliability of the service for passengers at Lytham, Ansdell and Fairhaven, St Annes and Squires Gate as well as the Pleasure Beach and Blackpool South.

Mr Menzies said: “At the moment the line can only accommodate one train at a time.

“That means when services are running late they are often turned around before they reach their final destination.

“The passing loop would allow trains to pass on the move, helping ensure fewer cancellations and short turnarounds.

“With a more reliable service commuters and leisure travellers can have confidence to leave their cars at home.”

Mr Menzies believes the line can also be a crucial test-bed for new technologies, allowing cleaner, greener, quieter journeys.

He said: “The study made clear South Fylde is an ideal place to test low-cost electrification or battery electric hybrid trains.

“That is precisely the kind of innovation we need to see and I have asked the new Secretary of State to look seriously at these ideas.