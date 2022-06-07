Plans to build a new youth centre in Fleetwood have been approved by Wyre planners

The project, costed at around £500,000 and put forward by charity Boathouse Youth for land at the rear of St Nicholas Church on Broadway, was unanimously approved by Wyre’s planning committee.

Lawrance Hancock, chief executive officer of Boathouse Youth, said that although there was already some good provision in Fleetwood for youth-orientated activities, more was still needed to help combat issues such anti-social behaviour and lack of opportunities.

Lawrance Hancock, of Boathouse Youth

The application, an amended version of an application refused two years ago, was opposed by residents living in apartments close to the site, with a petition signed by 38 residents.

Mr Hancock said: “I’m delighted that our project has been unanimously approved and I’m looking forward to working with other organisations in Fleetwood, as well as our donors and of course the young people of the town.

"We will be offering something new to be young people and giving them opportunities to access amenities which may not otherwise be available to them.”

He said that although funding for construction of the building had already been secured thanks to a private donor, additional finances to cover the revenue costs would have to be applied for again, after delays due to the Covid pandemic.

The earlier version of the scheme had been refused on the grounds that the building’s mass and scale would be detrimental to the appearance of the street and would also cause loss of light to nearby neighbours, in addition to flooding concerns.

But the latest application included amendments such as the building’s position being rotated and the eaves reduced in height to counter the main reasons for rejection last time.

The youth centre will offer a range of activities such as badminton, five-a-side football, arts and crafts, pool table, table football, table tennis and karaoke.

The Boathouse Youth already runs centres in Blackpool’s Grange Park and South Shore.

One of the residents who helped start the petition, but did not wish to be named, said: “We are not against a youth centre, we just think it is in the wrong location, too close to elderly residents.