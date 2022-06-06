Fylde man gets on his space hopper to be part of Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in London

David Kay, 55, from Singleton, had already completed a record-breaking space hopper challenge attempt down Blackpool promenade last summer, raising well-needed funds for Trinity Hospice.

And because of that bouncing success he was invited to join the huge parade down the Mall with other space hopper record-breakers, helping to represent the 1970s decade as a global audience looked on.

David Hay (front of photo) with other space hopper champs and '1970s' participants in the Queens Platinum Jubilee Pageant

David’s charity space hop from Rossall to St Annes last August saw him break the world record for the longest distance travelled on a space hopper in 24 hours.

The stunt left him tired and sore, but took his total fundraising for Trinity Hospice to an incredible £17,000.

And although he vowed never to get on a space hopper again, David was tempted to join the jubilee pageant, celebrating the best of the Queen’s seven decades on the throne.

He was contacted by the pageant committee to ask if he would like to form the 1970s celebration and lead a large group of people on space hoppers.

David Kay (left) with other space hopper champs Dr Martin Mienczakowski and Roger Auster

David, who wore a bright blue patterned 70s shirt for the parade, said: “Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be space hopping down one of the most iconic roads in the country.

"I was in pain from blisters and aches but it was a brilliant day and something I won’t ever forget.

“I was contacted out of the blue and asked if I would join two space hopper champions to be part of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

"I can honestly can’t believe my name was even thought of.

David Kay during his epic space hopper challenge in Blackpool in August 2021

“Of course, it was an absolute honour and another fantastic memory that I shall treasure.”

Trinity’s Community Fundraising Manager, Michelle Lonican, said: “It’s so wonderful that, through his fundraising for our charity, David was recognised at such high levels and asked to be part of this incredible celebration.

“We shall be watching and cheering him on, and wish him all the very best as he takes to the space hopper once more.”