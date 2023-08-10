The new pass means those visiting the attractions can choose their own combination from eight of the entertainment spots and enjoy the flexibility of a one, two or seven day pass.
By visiting all eight they can save up to £57.
The Blackpool Pass is available from £35 for adults but for full details visit here.
The attractions are owned by Blackpool Council but run by Merlin Entertainments and they have introduced the pass in a bid to offer visitors value for money but also encourage them to see more of the entertainments available.
What’s included?
There’s a chance to enjoy great views from the Blackpool Tower Eye, then maybe head to the depths of The Blackpool Tower Dungeon if you’re feeling brave.
For families with little ones, The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse is a perfect chance for them to run wild and hear some fabulous stories.
With eight attractions included, the combinations are unlimited.
Visitors can pick the number of days they’ve got free in town, choose any (or all) of the attractions and spread the fun.
You can book your entry times online in advance or just turn up and scan at the door.
Attractions include:
The Blackpool Tower Eye, The Blackpool Tower Circus, The Blackpool Tower Ballroom, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon, SEA LIFE Blackpool, Madame Tussauds Blackpool, Peter RabbitTM : Explore and Play and The Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse.
Attractions such as Madame Tussauds are being updated all the time – there’ll be a chance to see new exhibits such as King Charles III and popular singer/songwriter Lewis Capaldi.