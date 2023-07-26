Blackpool Tower welcomed a very special ‘royal’ visitor this morning (July 26) as His Majesty the King opened the resort’s new summer garden in the sky.

The wax monarch took time from his busy schedule to bask in sunshine, surrounded by more than 50,000 colourful blooms.

The garden is located 380 feet in the air – and is awash with cheerful bright yellow sunflowers and roses.

Aaron Edgar, Operations Manager at The Blackpool Tower, said: “The top of Blackpool Tower really is looking absolutely stunning. You just cannot fail to smile when you see it

“It would obviously have been wonderful to have the real King Charles here to launch our summer garden of smiles – and who knows, let’s hope he may pay us a visit very soon!

“But in the meantime, his wax version from our neighbours Madame Tussauds along the promenade, is obviously superb so we were delighted to have the wax version of The King here this morning."

The garden, which has been designed and created by Preston-based Margaret Mason Florist, includes a range of artificial botanical floral arrangements, offering visitors the chance to soak up the stunning views across the Fylde coast.

Visitors can now enjoy the tower-top garden, including during evening sunset sessions. Visit www.theblackpooltower.com for more information.

