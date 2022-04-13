The Vault is based at the premises of the former Barclays Bank, on Crescent East, and the building has been completely transformed, including black and gold signage at the front.

Blackpool woman Paige Valente, the boss of trading company Vault Bar and Lounge, had initially hoped to open the new establishment in December as a premises licence had been granted by Wyre Council.

But her planning application for a ‘change of use’ took longer than anticipated.

The Vault bar in Cleveleys opens this Saturday (April 16)

After a ticket-only ‘soft launch’ for friends and family this Friday, the bar will officially open to the public on Saturday (April 16), opening from 11am until 12.30am, with last orders at 11.30pm.

It will be a first time venture for 21 year old Paige, who said: “I’m just glad to finally be able to open, it's a big relief that everything is finally sorted out.

"When the premises licence was granted last year I was really optimistic that we’d be able to open in time for Christmas, but that didn’t quite work out.

The Vault bar will open in Cleveleys on Saturday (April 16)

"I think we’ll be offering something different for Cleveleys, including live music on Saturdays.

"The Vault will be a place to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere, with live music at the weekends and a more laid back feel during the week.

This Saturday the bar will feature a performance from female vocalist Kassidy Kiernan, while saxophonist Jo Ashcroft is also lined up to appear there.

The bank itself closed on June 4 last year after Barclays identified that only 106 customers used the Cleveleys branch exclusively for their banking.

Paige Valente has opened The Vault bar in Cleveleys as her first business venture

Despite this, concerns were raised that the decision would hit the town’s most vulnerable residents, as other banks has closed in the town as well.

Paige added: “When buildings stay empty for too long they can become an eyesore, so we’ve managed to keep this one is use and it looks really smart.”

The building was first opened in 1967 as a Martins Bank branch, and was seen as modern and sleek in its day.