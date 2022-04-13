The UK’s largest online car buying service, webuyanycar, has confirmed the opening of the new branch in Blackpool.

The new pod has opened in the car park of Blackpool Festival Leisure Park, wiht the company saying it provides better access for customers and meets increasing demand.

The cabin is located close to the Bannatyne Health Club and Spa and the McDonald’s restaurant off Rigby Road.

Webuyanycar has launched a new site in Blackpool

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Blackpool is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the town and surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.’

Webuyanycar currently runs more than 475 local branches nationwide, where its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no obligation valuation for their motor via the webuyanycar website in less than 30 seconds.

Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm has become one of the most recognised British brands, employing more than 800 members of staff.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

"Our new Blackpool branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

The business had previously had an office at the Blackpool Business Park, but has now opened the new pod at the festival leisure park because it offered a more central location.

Since its 2006 launch, WeBuyAnyCar has grown from one office in Surrey to a nationwide network based in Manchester. In the year ending March 2021 it made a pre-tax profit of £31.3m on a revenue of £1,499m.