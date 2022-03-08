An application was lodged with Wyre Council in November last year for a change of use of the ground floor of the former Barclays Bank, on The Crescent East, to a public house and the creation of external seating area with front canopy.

Blackpool woman Paige Valente, the boss of trading company Vault Bar and Lounge, is behind the plans at the age of just 21, this will be her first venture in the pub business.

The new establishment will be called The Vault.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Barclays Bank in Cleveleys

She said: “The application process has taken a while but we’re nearly there.

"I’ve already got the premises licence and I’m just waiting for the change of use to be sorted out.

"I’m expecting a decision by the middle of this month and we will be ready to open just a few days after that, it if goes to plan.

"We’ve had no objections at all about opening a new bar and I think people will be glad to see an empty building put to good use.

Tasteful table and seating in The Vault, which will open this month if planning consent is agreed.

"The idea is that The Vault will be a nice place to enjoy a drink in a relaxed, friendly atmosphere.”

Read more:

Plans to turn another former bank into a new bar in Poultonhttps://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/news/people/plans-to-turn-another-former-bank-into-a-new-bar-in-poulton-3504123

The bank itself closed on June 4 last year after Barclays identified that only 106 customers used the branch exclusively for their banking.

Paige Valente, boss of Vault Bar and Lounge

Despite this, concerns were raised that the decision would hit the town’s most vulnerable residents.

The closure came just weeks before that of another Cleveleys bank branch, the HSBC, which shut in August.

However, there have been no objections to the latest proposals for the site and Wyre Council has received just once letter - in support of the move. The application for the change of use has been lodged through agents, Architectural Services (NW) Ltd.

The building was first opened in 1967 as a Martins Bank branch, and was seen as modern and sleek in its day.

Inside The Vault, the new bar planned to open this month at the former Barclays Bank building in Cleveleys.