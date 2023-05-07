The new event is being staged at Blackpool Tower before the group moves on to an evening at the Viva venue where they will bare all until after midnight.

It is being staged by the group Nothing On Events, who organise weekends away for naturists who enjoy disrobing and say it brings them a feeling of freedom and wellbeing.

Nothing On Events have organised a number of weekends across the country, in Hastings and Horsham in West Sussex and believe that Blackpool is the perfect destination for their get-togethers.

Nothing On Events are staging an evening in Blackpool in June 2023

It is taking place on Saturday June 24 at 8am until into the early hours.

What does the event involve?

The event starts with a visit to the Blackpool Tower Eye, ascending to 380ft from 6.30pm where the visitors will be be able to disrobe and enjoy a glass of bubbly, beer or elderflower fizz whilst marveling at the breathtaking views over the town and across Morecame Bay.

They will have a chance to brave the SkyWalk, the famous glass viewing platform, allowing them to look straight down at the promenade below.

They will then red-dress before coming back to earth for 7.30pm.

The evening will be spent at Viva Blackpool where they will meet up at the Festival Suite to drink, eat and dance the night away naked.

The self-contained space which has its own bar and toilets means they won’t need to leave the room (smokers and vapers exempt), and can soak up the atmosphere from 8pm until midnight without a stitch on.

A welcome drink will be served on arrival and a chili taco cart (veggie/vegan alternatives where needed) will provide some sustenance to keep them going all night long.

What they say

A spokesman for Nothing on Events said: “This event is for anybody and everybody over the age of 18 who wants to engage in non-sexual social nudity.”

Evening Only – Early Bird ticksts cost £30 / £35.