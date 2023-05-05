News you can trust since 1873
Madame Tussauds Blackpool: King Charles III figure revealed on Coronation Day

Madame Tussauds in Blackpool is unveiling its new King Charles III figure today (May 6), just in time for the real King’s coronation.

By Aimee Seddon
Published 5th May 2023, 13:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 15:02 BST

The new King Charles waxwork, which will be dressed in HRH’s trademark pin-stripe grey suit, will take pride of place in the Royals section of the attraction, alongside first in line to the throne William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, as well as his late mother, Her Majesty the Queen.

Speaking at the time the new figure was announced Kyle Woodcock, Senior Attractions Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “The coronation will be an historical moment and a celebration for the whole nation as King Charles III is officially crowned. We couldn’t think of a better time to unveil our new wax figure of the monarch and give royalists the opportunity to have their picture taken with him. We are looking forward to giving King Charles III a royal welcome when his figure is officially unveiled at the start of May.”

Madame Tussauds says it has a long-standing relationship with The Royal Family and has worked closely with the Palace on the creation of each figure.

The new King Charles III was figure is being revealed at Madame Tussauds Blackpool on Coronation Day (May 6)The new King Charles III was figure is being revealed at Madame Tussauds Blackpool on Coronation Day (May 6)
King Charles III first sat for Madame Toussards’ sculptors in 1968, and Blackpool residents and tourists will be able to visit his new figure from 11 am on Saturday, May 6.

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

King Charles III will join 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Pre-booking is essential, with tickets starting from £17.50. You can book on the Madame Tussauds website.

