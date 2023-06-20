A colourful online poster promoting an enterprise called Decades, which is said to be opening on Henry Street this Friday (June 23) at 9pm, has appeared on one local social media site.

It states there will be a ‘retro playlist’ on the night.

However, there are no other details given about the event.

A new bar has been advertised as opening on Henry Street, Lytham, this Friday. Image: Google Maps

There have been no planning applications lodged for Henry Street in respect of a licenced premises and the website given on the post does not appear to be registered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poster does not give a precise address on Henry Street for the event.

People posting on the site have been left confused about what Decades is or exactly where it will be.

One said: “Haven’t seen any planning consent for this? Correct me if I’m wrong.”

Another stated: “Website not registered.”

Yet another posted: “Where is this going to be, no website or is it the building on the corner ? Bottom end of Lytham near junction?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The poster was accompanied by a message: “New bar opening on Henry Street next Friday night! Lytham's vibrant nightlife is about to go to another level!”, backed my more than 20 ‘likes’ in support of the venture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some raised concerns that yet more drinking establishments in Lytham would not be good for the town, especially in the area in question.

Their concerns follow an incident in which Matthew Guthrie, 25, tragically died in hospital after being punched while walking on Henry Street at around 1.28am on Sunday (June 18).