Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 185 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16 | Google Maps
2. Cambridge Road, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works.
When: Feb 10-Feb 14 | Google Maps
3. Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes
What: Road closure
Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works.
When: Feb 10-Feb 14 | Google Maps
4. Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes
What: Lane closure
Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER
When: Feb 10-Feb 11 | Google Maps
5. Naze Lane Eeat, Freckleton
What: Stop / Go boards
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES
When: Feb 10-Feb 10 | Google Maps
6. Croston Barn Lane, Cabus
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Private works under S50 licence, to be carried out by Aptus Utilities to install new HV & LV cable & 2 new sub stations - carriageway & verge under multiway signals.
When: Feb 10-Feb 21 | Google Maps