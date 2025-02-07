Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 185 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Fylde & Wyre roadworks Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16 | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Cambridge Road, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Feb 10-Feb 14 | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Feb 10-Feb 14 | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Feb 10-Feb 11 | Google Maps Photo Sales

5 . Naze Lane Eeat, Freckleton What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Feb 10-Feb 10 | Google Maps Photo Sales