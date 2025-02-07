Multiple road closures & other major roadworks starting in Lytham, Thornton & Poulton

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 15:51 BST

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Fylde and Wyre, including multiple road closures.

Lasting between one day and three weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 185 roadworks beginning between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16

1. Fylde & Wyre roadworks

Major roadworks starting in Fylde and Wyre between Monday, February 10 and Sunday, February 16 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Feb 10-Feb 14

2. Cambridge Road, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Feb 10-Feb 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Feb 10-Feb 14

3. Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes

What: Road closure Why: Carriageway surface dressing patching works. When: Feb 10-Feb 14 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Feb 10-Feb 11

4. Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes

What: Lane closure Why: [Highway improvement works] REMOVE & INSTALL BUS SHELTER When: Feb 10-Feb 11 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Feb 10-Feb 10

5. Naze Lane Eeat, Freckleton

What: Stop / Go boards Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] ROUTINE MAINTENANCE OF SEWER NETWORK ON BEHALF OF UNITED UTILITIES When: Feb 10-Feb 10 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence, to be carried out by Aptus Utilities to install new HV & LV cable & 2 new sub stations - carriageway & verge under multiway signals. When: Feb 10-Feb 21

6. Croston Barn Lane, Cabus

What: Multi-way signals Why: Private works under S50 licence, to be carried out by Aptus Utilities to install new HV & LV cable & 2 new sub stations - carriageway & verge under multiway signals. When: Feb 10-Feb 21 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Road ClosuresLythamMotorists
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice