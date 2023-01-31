Fleetwood RNLI has confirmed on its Facebook site that the event will return on Sunday June 11.

The trek entails a guided walk across the sands, which would normally be covered by the sea, across to the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This structure, which burnt down in the 1950s and is gradually falling into the sea, has traditionally marked the entrance to the River Wyre channel.

A previous Wreck Trek walk across Fleetwood's sands

Attempting to walk out to the ruined lighthouse, which was first lit in 1840 but destroyed by fire in 1948, would normally be a treacherous exercise, because of the unpredictable tides.

But under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the Wreck Trek is a safe and much loved event, which has been held for decades until more recent times.

The RNLI stated: “Just when you thought the ‘Wreck Trek’ would never take place again, Fleetwood RNLI invite you to save the day, June 11, as their famous ‘Wreck Trek’ walk to Wyre Light, or what’s left of it, is returning.

“But numbers are limited to comply with health and safety assessments.

"Tickets will be available from February 24 and details will follow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The walk is expected to start at 11am near the Marine Hall and after a brief stop at Wyre Light, walkers will return to shore at around 2pm.

The RNLI added: “Be warned !! You will get wet, muddy feet !! You will need appropriate footwear.