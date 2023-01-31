The opportunity to admire a delightful ‘carpet’ of millions of the seasonal blooms in the grounds of the Georgian gem run throughout February and the £3 charge to enter which applied in previous years has been waived by management.

Instead, a small donation of just £1 per person will provide visitors with a Snowdrop map and factsheet - and includes a 10 per cent-off voucher if they chose to take a Hall tour.

"At busy times, due to limited parking spaces at the Hall, we are encouraging customers to park in Lytham and enjoy the 10 minute walk from the main gates,” said Hall general manager Peter Anthony.

General manager Peter Anthony with the snowdrops at Lytham Hall

"A one-way system will be in operation on Snowdrop weekends, with cars leaving by the rear Forest Drive gate.

"We hope the new entry system will encourage even more people to come along and see the most impressive snowdrop display in the North West, while our regulars can also still enjoy the grounds for free. Swathes of this stunning flower indicate Spring is just around the corner.

"The income from our snowdrop season is instrumental for the sustainability of Lytham Hall. The mansion and its parkland receives no regular revenue grants for its upkeep, restoration and maintenance. Lytham Hall is supported with the help of 341 volunteers.”

Throughout the grounds, picturesque views of the snowdrops are highlighted by picture frames and an optional fairy trail is available for the children, costing £1 from the Hall shop. The Leafy Lytham Garden Hub will also be Springing into action with an array of seasonal plants and on Saturdays and Sundays in February the Georgian Hall is open for self-guided tours between 12pm and 4pm (last entry 3pm ). Volunteer guides on hand throughout the Hall to answer any questions.

Also newly available will be outdoor tours, giving an insight into the historic out-buildings in and around Lytham Hall's Parkland. They start at 1pm and cost £3 for adults, with children free.

