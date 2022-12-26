Officials at the picturesque Georgian mansion were celebrating in November when the Hall was crowned joint winner of the Historic Houses Restoration Award 2022. It shared it with Wolterton Park in Norfolk after judges were unable to separate the two venues’ restoration wonders.

The Historic Houses Restoration Award has been running for 14 years, is sponsored by Sotheby’s auction house and recognises outstanding examples of work to protect and preserve historic buildings across the UK – and the win for the Hall is reward for a seven-year project which general manager Peter Anthony has labelled ‘from mould to gold’.

Lytham Hall has been transformed into an award-winner

In that time the attraction has gone from welcoming around 20,000 visitors a year to approximately 230,000 this year and Peter outlined how that has been achieved, alongside assistant manager Paul Lomax since the pair took the Hall reins in 2015.

“I recall it all started when we were on one of our regular dog walking visits to Lytham Hall and were approached by a couple of distressed key volunteers,” said Peter.

"For a few years we had been raising money via our own business to help Lytham Hall, as well as using our connections in the entertainment field to fundraise in numerous ways.

"At the time I had recently stood for Parliament during the 2015 general election and myself and Paul had recently sold our hospitality business just in case I was successful in my quest. “My dreams of becoming a MP were dashed, although very close, and we were then planning to open a new business in Lytham, where we had lived since 1997.

Lytham Hall general manger Peter Anthony (left) and deputy manager Paul Lomax.

"We were waiting until the correct premises jumped out at us before we took the plunge, but on this particular day, the distressed volunteers seemed so desperate to find answers to a host of problems at the Hall.

"The managing North West Heritage Trust had recently been successful in applying for a Heritage Lottery Grant to restore it, with the intention of making it into a fine heritage attraction, but operationally it was haemorrhaging money on a huge scale which in turn was causing the Trust great financial difficulty.

“The volunteers pleaded for our help in turning the operation around but to be honest at first we weren't convinced. I had been my own boss all my entire life and Paul virtually all of his.

"We had owned and run hotels, gastropubs, clubs, restaurants and had become very experienced in business turnaround, so working for someone else, especially where committees were involved, worried us immensely.

The north entrance at Lytham Hall.

“However, Lytham Hall was different and had already got its claws in us without the pair of us realising it. The place certainly has a way of doing that, it's a bit like a naughty but lovable dog.

"We were both passionate about old architecture and I had in younger life also spent five years at Horticultural College so the opportunity to spend time in 78 acres of gardens and parkland also pulled heavily on my heartstrings.

“A week later, Paul and myself met with a couple of trustees, a couple of employees and a couple of key volunteers to deliver our verdict on what we thought could be done short term to the ailing operation.

“We agreed to attempt to turn the operation around on an employed basis, with extremely limited resources, realistically none.

The Red Room at Lytham Hall.

"The first project was to breathe new life, atmosphere and continuity into the ‘doctors waiting room-style cafe. Luckily, myself and Paul managed to get everything sponsored from paint to armchairs, light fittings to tables, so the cafe could open with a fresh look in January 2016.

“The difference was instant and revenue started to pour in. The next job was to work on the function room, board rooms and anywhere else that could carry a hire fee.

"All of these needed money spending on them to bring them up to the expectations of what a customer would require.

"The Trust was financially desperate so everything and everywhere possible had to be utilised into an income stream. Every improvement we made seemed to work but it still wasn't enough to turn around the years of deficit.

“A few weeks later news came the terrible news that the Heritage Lottery had withdrawn its grant -a decision way above our station and nothing to do with the jobs we had been employed to do.

"It seemed devastating at the time and it looked like it could be the end.

The dayroom at Lytham Hall.

“The Trust had certain subsidised roles and posts that were part of the HLF grant, therefore those jobs ended along with the withdrawal of the grant.

"That meant there was a huge void and the Trust turned to us as a last-ditch attempt at keeping everything afloat. I was made general manager of the 78 acre site, historic house and the entire operation along with Paul as deputy general manager.

“I won't deny it was tough and certain people were against us as we had not been in the heritage industry very long, but we both had set ourselves so many challenges before in life and this had to be conquered.

"Our sheer passion, determination and commitment came into full force, just like that of the strong army of volunteers.

"Morale was low due to losing the HLF grant, but our message was always that “together we could do this" - something that has throughout the last few years proven very true.

“With millions of pounds now not coming our way, we knew fundraising had to be stepped up in a big way to achieve the goals, aims and objectives of the Trust at the Hall.

“The Trust had recently appointed a new chairman, John Turner, who was extremely supportive. His experience in the heritage sector was huge and he recognised our vision and determination. “John was based at the Lowther Castle estate in Penrith, managing tens of thousands of acres for the Earl of Lonsdale.

"Back at the Trust, he went on to appoint an immediate governance review and added some new trustees to the board. It was at this point things really took on a different perspective when locally- based Steve Williams joined the team. At this point it was clear Steve had all the best of intentions and was just as determined as myself and Paul to restore Lytham Hall and turn it into a sustainable model that it has become.

“Together we set off on a mission to gain back confidence, build bridges and self raise funds like never before. Running Grade I-listed building and historic parkland is very complex with lots of red tape but previously no one seemed to make a decision on anything.

"This culture had to change and speed was of the essence, especially as the Hall was starting to deteriorate fast.

“The outside of the Hall was looking very sorry for itself and without a cosmetic makeover we knew we couldn't market it so as to increase the revenue stream.

"It was important to get the outside sorted so we had half a chance of enticing customers over the threshold.

“Thanks to the team here raising funds non-stop, along with the Friends group, Rotary, and Julian Wilde's theatre events, we raised enough to paint the Hall outside in its original historic colour scheme, as well as repair all the water goods which were causing external and internal damage.

“The next job was the roof, where with the help of our MP we secured a grant via the Coastal Revival Fund. The huge job of replacing rotten trusses was intense. Huge sections of the roof were also taken off, timber treated, slates replaced, chimneys pointed, you name it, it was done!

“The mile-long driveway to Lytham Hall had become in a terrible state. Customers were really starting to complain and our connectivity with the world beyond the gates was at serious risk.

"It is so difficult to prioritise Tarmac above other essential work, but without visitors your revenue ceases to exist. Thankfully a request by our trustees to Fylde council to help with a resurfacing grant was successful. Today we have a beautiful smooth surface all the way to the Hall.

“Next on the agenda was the task of interior decoration. Areas and rooms were prioritised depending on their state of repair and urgency. It was also vital we had inviting and interesting interpretations throughout the mansion telling the stories of the different generations of the Clifton family and how they lived.

"Over the past five years we have achieved just that and our tours attract tens of thousands every year.

“Every single room over all three floors has been transformed and is now open to the public. There are still a couple of rooms to redecorate but these are superficial and are at the bottom of our priority list - although even these will be completed by Easter.

“The success of Lytham Hall and our determination to achieve has prompted so many local, regional and national companies to sponsor goods and work for which we will always be grateful.

"The passion that has been demonstrated by the entire team of employees and volunteers here at Lytham Hall has become infectious. In fact, we are approached regularly by other stately homes and heritage assets wanting to know how we done so much with so little.

Our relationship with many other charities has blossomed, as has that with (music promoters) Cuffe and Taylor in bringing outstanding events and the funds raised have financed much of our essential work.

"Embracing opportunity while sympathetically looking after your heritage asset is key to ensuring it is there for future generations and is all part of creating a sustainable operation.

“The volunteers have steadily grown in excess of 300 helpers, all of whom enable us to achieve great things. Some of these dedicated people have been giving their services for more than two decades, whether that be in the parkland restoration or in archive department.

“Without the army of committed volunteers, Lytham Hall would not be able to operate sustainably. All who live locally should appreciate just what they do and be so grateful to each and everyone of them. Their input is beyond words and without them this fine heritage asset would not be on our doorstep.

“There is still so much to do and achieve, huge opportunities with the historic stables and other small estate buildings and we will be working around the clock to restore and put them all into action as soon as we possibly can.

“Last year, the Trust was able to appoint a new chief executive which filled a huge void. Liz Moss is extremely experienced in the cultural and heritage industry with an amazing cv. She is so supportive of everything that has been achieved here at Lytham Hall and is determined to ensure this magical place has a rosy future for all to enjoy.”