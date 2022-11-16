Fylde’s Georgian gem in Lancashire will share the prestigious national award with Wolterton Park in Norfolk after judges were unable to separate the two venues’ restoration wonders.

The Historic Houses Restoration Award has been running for 14 years and is sponsored by Sotheby’s auction house.

It recognises outstanding examples of work to protect and preserve historic buildings across the UK.

Lytham Hall

Heritage Trust for the North West (HTNW) has overseen operations at Lytham Hall since 2000 and the Grade I-listed mansion’s road to revival has certainly been one of challenge.

Funding bids were dashed over the years and just six years ago, Lytham Hall was in such a significant state of disrepair it was put on Historic England’s At Risk Register.

But in 2017 a new HTNW management team started afresh to create a sustainable model which in turn would help fund the ongoing restoration project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lytham Hall general manager Peter Anthony (centre) and deputy general manager Paul Lomax celebrate the award with Liz Moss, chief executive of the Heritage Trust for the North West.

Under the direction of House Managers Peter Anthony and Paul Lomax, HTNW Trustee Stephen Williams and a wider team, it set about restoring Lytham Hall and its Grade II listed historic parkland, which was completed over a five year period.

Small grants were obtained via the Pilgrim Trust, Friends of Lytham Hall, Fylde Council, Clifton Charitable Incorporated Organisation, Lytham Rotary, Windmill Charity, Coastal Community Fund, and others which have helped develop the project.

Mr Williams said: “Lytham Hall remains a magnificent gemstone in the crown of the Fylde coast. The management, staff, and volunteers are a truly amazing team, and I think this award shows how far we’ve come over the past five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can’t underestimate the immense help and support we got from locals and friends of the Hall, as the small grants obtained and funds raised through events were vital to our success. It’s truly been a team effort.”

Peter Anthony said: ”I can't put into words what this award means to everyone who has worked so hard and achieved so much. Our family of staff and our army of volunteers have a commitment and dedication second to none. This award is testament to the sheer passion of an amazing team.

“This really is the icing on the cake and will put many happy smiles on many faces. Lytham Hall is now a heritage asset and attraction that we can be collectively proud of and the visitor numbers prove just that. We thank all our approved contractors with all their specialist skills that have helped us make this jewel in the Crown of Lancashire shine once again"

Deputy General Manager Paul Lomax added: "To receive this award means the absolute world to so many. Our team has literally never stopped and never given up, even through the toughest of times, to achieve all the magnificent results you can see today.

Advertisement Hide Ad