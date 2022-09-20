Lytham Hall delight as £12,000 donation from Fylde Soroptimists funds new greenhouse

The Hall’s general manager Peter Anthony wrote to the Soroptimists group late last year to see if there was any chance of a grant to support a large greenhouse for the Hall’s volunteer gardeners.

To his delight, the committee agreed unanimously and the Hall's management team then set about applying for the permissions required and Listed Building Consent which was all approved in spring.

The greenhouse took a few months to manufacture – but Peter and colleagues at the Hall reckon the wait has been well worthwhile.

The keys to the greenhouse are presented to Lytam Hall general manager Peter Anthony and volunteers by Fylde Soroptimists chairman Linda Beddows, trustee Nina Szulc and member Helen Rhodes.

Peter said "On behalf of the trustees and management, I can't thank the Fylde Soroptimists enough for their kind generosity.

"This means so much to all our budding horticulturists that volunteer here at Lytham Hall.

"We can now produce so much from seed as well as cultivating some of the rare plant specimens that were once collected by the once squire, John Talbot Clifton.

"This donation has really helped our kitchen garden team and our garden project as a whole. What we will be able to produce and offer moving forwards will be incredible".