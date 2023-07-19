News of Mr Gentle Giant setting up a postbox for children to send him letters at Blackpool’s Jubilee Riock Gardens sent a flurry of excitement around the town and now the Gazette has spoken with his PA!

In an exclusive with the Gazette, Mr Gentle Giant’s PA Marigold, 66, explained that his hands are far too big for him to type so she writes back to any children who have messaged him, or send cards or pictures.

Explaining how the idea came about, she said: “We noticed that nursery schools were bringing children through the gardens for a picnic and they thought the Gruffalo lived in the rock, but he doesn’t.

Not wanting to disappoint the children we asked Mr Gentle Giant if he would do something for them and he kindly agreed to put up a postbox so the children could ring ot message him.

“So far we have received a bank statement and a drawing from a five-year-old girl of herself and Mr Giant. We sent her a card back with a packet of wildflower seeds she can grow in the garden or at home. The post box has only been there three weeks so we are hoping for many more letters and drawings from children.”

What is Mr Gentle Giant’s message for the children?