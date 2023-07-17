News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Wyre & Preston North MP Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

Mystery surrounds the arrival of a new postbox for Mr Gentle Giant at Blackpool's Jubilee Rock Gardens

If you go down for a walk today in Jubilee Gardens, Gynn Square, you’re sure of a big surprise!

By Emma Downey, Emma Downey
Published 17th Jul 2023, 16:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST

If you go down for a walk today in Blackpool's Jubilee Rock Gardens, you’re sure of a big surprise!

News has it that a big friendly Mr Gentle Giant has taken up residence in the gardens close to Gynn Square, and has a secret postbox for children to send him letters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And, if you’re feeling really brave you can even text him a message and word has it he will reply!

Most Popular

The postbox, nestled behind a special gate with pink roses and a blue and yellow stone, reads: “Dear children, Mr Gentle Giant loves to read your letters. He also loves your drawings.

"Please post them to him here and ask your grown up to text them to 1 Jubilee Gardens, Home of Mr Gentle Giant. Call 07734328997 and he will reply to you. Much love”.

If you would like to see your children’s pictures and letters in the Gazette email: [email protected]

Hide Ad

And Mr Gentle Giant, if you are reading this, we would like the first exclusive interview please!

Related topics:BlackpoolHome