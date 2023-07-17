If you go down for a walk today in Blackpool's Jubilee Rock Gardens, you’re sure of a big surprise!

News has it that a big friendly Mr Gentle Giant has taken up residence in the gardens close to Gynn Square, and has a secret postbox for children to send him letters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, if you’re feeling really brave you can even text him a message and word has it he will reply!

The postbox, nestled behind a special gate with pink roses and a blue and yellow stone, reads: “Dear children, Mr Gentle Giant loves to read your letters. He also loves your drawings.

"Please post them to him here and ask your grown up to text them to 1 Jubilee Gardens, Home of Mr Gentle Giant. Call 07734328997 and he will reply to you. Much love”.

If you would like to see your children’s pictures and letters in the Gazette email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad