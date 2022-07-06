Lytham Green was packed for five nights last week as headline stars Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers played to bumper crowds, delighted to see the event back – and bigger than ever after the enforced break since 2019 caused by the pandemic.

The Festival resumes on Wednesday, July 6, when Simply Red take to the stage, with Lisa Stansfield in support.

Elbow, The Strokes, Tears For Fears and Paul Weller all follow as respective headliners follow over successive evenings up to and including Sunday – and, with fans galore expected to throng into town, Mr Menzies acknowledged the huge boost the shows provide to the local economy.

Music fans have been flocking to Lytham for the Festival

He said: “With the names Lytham now attracts, this is a world-class event.

“While I understand there is disruption and disturbance for local people, there are also amazing benefits.

“The Festival puts Lytham and Fylde on the culture map in a big way.

Duran Duran lead singer Simon Le Bon onstage at Lytham Festival

“It brings in millions of pounds to our local economy and speaking to local hospitality businesses I know how important that extra trade has been.

“The second week promises some more amazing shows and after two years it is great to see these big events back.

“Fylde over the years has shown it can put on a fantastic show, whether for the Open golf or Lytham Festival.”