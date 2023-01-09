MP Mark Menzies' delight at first stage of new era for Kirkham town centre

Work on the first stages of the Kirkham Futures project was set to begin on Monday, funded by £13m in grants from the Government and Lancashire County Council.

The scheme will see the Market Square completely remodelled as a new public space for the market town. New lighting will be installed along with improvements to pavements. There are also plans to bring a number of historic buildings back into use.

Mr Menzies said: “This has been a long time coming and I am excited to see work finally starting.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies (centre) in Kirkham town centre with (from left): County Coun Aidy Riggott, who is the County Council Cabinet Member for Economic Development and Growth; Lancashire County Council leader County Coun Phillippa Williamson, County Coun Stuart Jones, who represents Fylde East on the County Council and Fylde Council leader Coun Karen Buckley.

“I fought hard to get the funding. The fact Kirkham succeeded where other towns did not demonstrates the strength of the bid and the importance of delivering these improvements.

“Kirkham is a great place to live and work and this investment will make it even better. It will support existing, independent traders on the high street as well as attracting new investment to the town.”

More than £10m was provided by the Government, from the Future High Streets fund and Heritage Action Zone funding. Lancashire County Council provided more than £3m in additional cash to ensure the benefits of the scheme could be maximised.

Mr Menzies said: “These are significant sums and can make a real difference in a town like Kirkham.

“I know the community is feeling positive and is ready for these exciting changes. I cannot wait to see the work completed.”

County Coun Stuart Jones, who represents Fylde East, said: “Kirkham deserves this investment and I know how much hard work has gone into securing it.

“Kirkham is a brilliant town and in recent years the high street has bucked national trends.

“I want to continue to support local businesses and to bring new ones to the town.

“This scheme will transform our high street and bring old buildings back into use. I am excited to see it being delivered.”

The early stages of the work also include the first phase of Kirkham’s Shopfront Grant Improvement Scheme.

Individual shopfront improvements are beginning at 1-3 Preston Street, 2A Church Street, 4-6 Freckleton Street and 10 Station Road.

More details of the Kirkham project at kirkhamfutures.org and at @KirkhamFutures social media pages.