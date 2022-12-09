Dave Bamber's building firm awarded contract for Kirkham town centre revamp

Bambers Building Contractors, based in Blackpool and of which former Pool striker Dave Bamber is managing director have been awarded the work following a tender process.

The work is scheduled to begin next month for individual shopfront improvements at 1-3 Preston Street, 2A Church Street, 4-6 Freckleton Street and 10 Station Road.

The improvements are part of the Kirkham Futures Programme, funded by Historic England, together with Fylde Council and Kirkham Town Council, and the Future High Streets Fund which is funded by the Government’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The work will start in areas of Kirkham town centre including Preston Street in January.

The project is designed to restore and enhance the shop frontages in Kirkham town centre by re-instating their historic, pre-First World War style.

A Fylde Council spokesman said that the scheme design teams have worked with shop owners and tenants to produce individual designs for each shop based on images contained in historic archive photos.

“Once a scheme was developed and a grant agreement in place, the design team then undertook a competitive tendering exercise and recommended a preferred contractor, Bambers Building Contractors Ltd, to undertake the works,” said the spokesman.

Dave Bamber

Coun Liz Oades, who chairs the Kirkham Futures Steering Group, said: “I am delighted that the contract for the shop front improvements scheme has been awarded and work can begin to get underway.

"I’m looking forward to seeing Bambers Building Contractors Ltd rejuvenating these shop fronts to help the aesthetic of the town centre which will help increase economic growth within the town.”

The council spokesman added that completion of the work on the first properties will be in March 2023, but the scheme is ongoing and further properties may begin works on-site during that timescale.

Completion date for the whole shopfront project is March 2024.

Dave Bamber, scored 109 goals for the Seasiders and established the firm, based in George Street, after retiring in 1994 due to a hip injury.

In 2019, employing 60 people and with 12 apprentices, it won the Employer of the Year Award from the Blackpool and The Fylde College for its work in supporting apprentices.