Designers delighted by public feedback to £10m Kirkham Futures proposals

Urban design specialists The Paul Hogarth Company have been brought in to formulate plans to improve and enhance outdoor spaces within the market town's Conservation Area – which includes the town’s Market Square and central streets.

The work is part of Fylde Council’s £10m Kirkham Futures regeneration plan.

These initial designs were unveiled at a special event held in at the Market Square on Saturday which was attended by hundreds of residents

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents look over the proposals for Kirkham

The designers from the company are pleased with the reactions they have received so far from the public.

Andrew Haley, director with The Paul Hogarth Company, said: “Saturday’s consultation event in Kirkham was brilliant, it was a really positive day, and we loved talking through our ideas with the large number of local people who came to see us.

“It was heartening to see how our initial proposals have been received and that so many local people are engaged with and energised by the opportunity to enhance this fabulous and historic town.

“What is really important to stress is these proposals and designs are very much works in progress which is why getting the views of as many local people as possible is so important.

One of the proposals for Poulton Street

“We’ve already had many really helpful conversations that will feed into the development of our proposals. For anyone who could not attend the consultation event I would urge them to look at the designs online and please give us your views – we would love to hear what you think.”

The Paul Hogarth Company’s proposals include enhancing Market Square and making it a pedestrian-only space that will allow greater use for markets and events; narrowing roads and widening pavements to increase pedestrian space and creation of outdoor seating/dining areas; alterations to on-street parking and extra planting of trees and shrubs to create attractive tree-lined areas.

Residents and local businesses have until this Friday (July 2) to give their feedback to the designs. These views will be used by The Paul Hogarth Company team as they continue to develop the plans and draw up more detailed proposals.

These initial proposals can be viewed in full here www.kirhamfutures.org

Andrew Haley with plans for the market town

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here﻿