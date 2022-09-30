Motor cycle racing comes to St Annes Beach on Sunday - here's all you need to know
The Fylde ACU British Sand Masters 2022 is a new event taking place on St Annes North Beach on Sunday, October 2.
It was put back from its original date of September 16 following the death of Her Majesty The Queen and is organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club with the support of Fylde Council.
It’s an opportunity to witness some of the most talented motor cycle riders in the country compete for titles in an exhilarating racing championship.
Most Popular
-
1
Knott End WMC vote to remove ‘workingmen’s’ reference from the club's title
-
2
These are the five 'most dangerous' roads in Lancashire where new average speed cameras are being installed
-
3
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: All you need to know as Lancashire's biggest free fanzone prepares to open at Blackpool Winter Gardens
The event will feature solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.
What time is it on and how much does it cost?
Admission is free, though donations are welcome. Access is adjacent to St Annes Pier or via the North Promenade Car Park.
Racing starts at 12.30pm, with a typical race is expected to last two to three minutes. There will be 32 races in total which includes two finals, both of six laps.
Refreshments will be available, as will stalls from trade interests and sponsors .
Safety measures
To ensure safety and minimise disruption to the local community, the track perimeter will be fenced with heavy duty plastic mesh, with additional safety rope and post fencing, and all machines will be examined to ensure compliance with ACU handbook regulations, which states sound must not exceed 81db. The track will be carefully dismantled afterwards.
All competitors must be licensed via the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), the governing body of British Motorcycle Sport, and the event will be marshalled by the members of the Cheshire Grasstrack Club.
More at the Cheshire Grasstrack Club Facebook page.