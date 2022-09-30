Motor cycle racing comes to St Annes Beach on Sunday - here's all you need to know

It was put back from its original date of September 16 following the death of Her Majesty The Queen and is organised by Cheshire Grasstrack Club with the support of Fylde Council.

It’s an opportunity to witness some of the most talented motor cycle riders in the country compete for titles in an exhilarating racing championship.

Sunday's event starts at 12.30pm and will feature 32 races involving a variety of machines.

The event will feature solo bikes, sidecars and quad bikes racing in a series of contests on a purpose-built oval track north of the North Beach area.

What time is it on and how much does it cost?

Admission is free, though donations are welcome. Access is adjacent to St Annes Pier or via the North Promenade Car Park.

Racing starts at 12.30pm, with a typical race is expected to last two to three minutes. There will be 32 races in total which includes two finals, both of six laps.

Refreshments will be available, as will stalls from trade interests and sponsors .

Safety measures

To ensure safety and minimise disruption to the local community, the track perimeter will be fenced with heavy duty plastic mesh, with additional safety rope and post fencing, and all machines will be examined to ensure compliance with ACU handbook regulations, which states sound must not exceed 81db. The track will be carefully dismantled afterwards.

All competitors must be licensed via the Auto-Cycle Union (ACU), the governing body of British Motorcycle Sport, and the event will be marshalled by the members of the Cheshire Grasstrack Club.

