A spooky paranormal reality show which has been a huge hit on British TV is coming to Blackpool at the end of this month.

Most Haunted: The Stage Show will be at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on Thursday, August 31.

Theatre audiences will be “shaking in their seats” as Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, shares the show’s top ten scares.

Yvette Fielding brings Most Haunted: The Stage Show to Blackpool this month

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be joined by husband and the show’s producer and director, Karl Beattie, and some of the Most Haunted team.

Some audience members will also be invited to join in a séance and Ouija board on stage, as well as conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

All tickets are £26.

Tickets are selling fast so grab your mates and get yours booked now!

To book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool/the-joe-longthorne-theatre/most-haunted-the-stage-show/e-xajxkm or call (01253) 623304.