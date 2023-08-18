News you can trust since 1873
Most Haunted: the Stage Show coming to Blackpool's North Pier at the end of August

A spooky paranormal reality show which has been a huge hit on British TV is coming to Blackpool at the end of this month.
By Richard Hunt
Published 18th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 19:08 BST

Most Haunted: The Stage Show will be at the Joe Longthorne Theatre on Thursday, August 31.

Theatre audiences will be “shaking in their seats” as Yvette Fielding, the first lady of the paranormal, shares the show’s top ten scares.

All are welcome to St Anne’s Music Festival 2023
Yvette Fielding brings Most Haunted: The Stage Show to Blackpool this month
She will be joined by husband and the show’s producer and director, Karl Beattie, and some of the Most Haunted team.

Some audience members will also be invited to join in a séance and Ouija board on stage, as well as conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

All tickets are £26.

Tickets are selling fast so grab your mates and get yours booked now!

To book tickets, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/blackpool/the-joe-longthorne-theatre/most-haunted-the-stage-show/e-xajxkm or call (01253) 623304.

Guests will also get the chance to watch unseen video footage from their investigations and interact with the hosts in a Q&A session.

