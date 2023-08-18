News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
EXCLUSIVE -Family of baby at the centre murder probe speak out
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack

All are welcome to St Anne’s Music Festival 2023

St Anne’s on the Sea Town Council are proud to announce the return of the St Anne’s Music Festival 2023 in Ashton Gardens from 6pm Friday 25 to 6pm Monday, August 28.
By John Nightingale and Darrel Treece-BirchContributor
Published 18th Aug 2023, 13:29 BST

This free event for the residents of St Anne’s on the Sea is the second year of this new event from the CAN (Community & Neighbourhood) team at the Town Council.

Forty-four musical acts will take to two stages. The main stage is housed in a 30 metre by 12 metre marquee with seating for 200 attendees and plenty of standing room. The Pavilion Stage also returns situated in the forecourt of the Pavilion Cafe. Food & drink vendors will line the walkway giving plenty of choice to the crowds, and the Fairground will return again with various large attractions and family friendly rides for the younger ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will be officially opened at 6.15pm on Friday August 25th by the St. Anne’s on the Sea Mayor – Cllr Shirley Green.

The return of the St. Anne’s Music Festival. Picture: Kitty Mion-BoumanThe return of the St. Anne’s Music Festival. Picture: Kitty Mion-Bouman
The return of the St. Anne’s Music Festival. Picture: Kitty Mion-Bouman

Main Stage (Marquee in Ashton Gardens)

Friday: Soul & Funk: Brother Rabbit, The Casinos, 10pm close

Saturday: Pop & Party: Quarterlight, Under Hill Bill, Hush, Martini Blonde, The Shivers, Neon Kandi, The Coustics, 10pm close.

Sunday: Rock: Alfie Ibbotson’s Popular Beat Combo, The Three, Ferel Roots, Fallen Halo & Rushette, Queenology (Queen), Visible Touch (Genesis), 10pm close.

Hide Ad

Monday: Retro: Drffwood, Bandit, Remix, Parka Monkeys, Made in Liverpool (The Beatles), 6pm close.

Pavilion Stage (Pavilion Café)

Hide Ad

Saturday: Upbeat Rock Academy, Suggest, Tom & Morgan, Lost Hills, Water Diamonds, Regiment, Bear Talk, The Tenderfoot Waltz, 7.30pm close.

Sunday: JR Vocal Coaching, Gemma Hart, In Good Company, Bryson, Marc Cartmell, Emma Taylor, Wolski, Kind Hearted Thieves, Vultures, Lost Dogs, 7.45pm close

Monday: Adam Smith and the False Economy, Polly Mellor, Lois, Misko, Cazuals, Sweet Knuckle, Spiral Scouts. Flux, 5.15pm close

Up to date information at:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/505389127229190

https://www.facebook.com/CANStAnnes

https://www.stannesonthesea-tc.gov.uk/

Community & Neighbourhood (CAN) Chairman Karen Harrison said: “I'm so excited about this event! Last year's was good, but this promises to be even better. The CAN team and SATC officers have worked hard to make this happen, and I hope residents and visitors will have a great time.”

Related topics:Ashton GardensCAN