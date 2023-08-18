All are welcome to St Anne’s Music Festival 2023

St Anne’s on the Sea Town Council are proud to announce the return of the St Anne’s Music Festival 2023 in Ashton Gardens from 6pm Friday 25 to 6pm Monday, August 28.

This free event for the residents of St Anne’s on the Sea is the second year of this new event from the CAN (Community & Neighbourhood) team at the Town Council.

Forty-four musical acts will take to two stages. The main stage is housed in a 30 metre by 12 metre marquee with seating for 200 attendees and plenty of standing room. The Pavilion Stage also returns situated in the forecourt of the Pavilion Cafe. Food & drink vendors will line the walkway giving plenty of choice to the crowds, and the Fairground will return again with various large attractions and family friendly rides for the younger ones.

The event will be officially opened at 6.15pm on Friday August 25th by the St. Anne’s on the Sea Mayor – Cllr Shirley Green.

The return of the St. Anne’s Music Festival. Picture: Kitty Mion-Bouman

Main Stage (Marquee in Ashton Gardens)

Friday: Soul & Funk: Brother Rabbit, The Casinos, 10pm close

Saturday: Pop & Party: Quarterlight, Under Hill Bill, Hush, Martini Blonde, The Shivers, Neon Kandi, The Coustics, 10pm close.

Sunday: Rock: Alfie Ibbotson’s Popular Beat Combo, The Three, Ferel Roots, Fallen Halo & Rushette, Queenology (Queen), Visible Touch (Genesis), 10pm close.

Monday: Retro: Drffwood, Bandit, Remix, Parka Monkeys, Made in Liverpool (The Beatles), 6pm close.

Pavilion Stage (Pavilion Café)

Saturday: Upbeat Rock Academy, Suggest, Tom & Morgan, Lost Hills, Water Diamonds, Regiment, Bear Talk, The Tenderfoot Waltz, 7.30pm close.

Sunday: JR Vocal Coaching, Gemma Hart, In Good Company, Bryson, Marc Cartmell, Emma Taylor, Wolski, Kind Hearted Thieves, Vultures, Lost Dogs, 7.45pm close

Monday: Adam Smith and the False Economy, Polly Mellor, Lois, Misko, Cazuals, Sweet Knuckle, Spiral Scouts. Flux, 5.15pm close

Up to date information at: