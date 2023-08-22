If you see more than 40 stunning brides on Blackpool seafront this weekend, your eyes won’t be deceiving you.

The ladies, all dressed in immaculate white gowns and head-dresses, have all said “I do“ to a fundraising walk with a difference.

They are trying to raise as much money as possible for Trinity Hospice and will be out on Saturday (August 26) visiting various pubs and bars with collecting tins on the day.

Four years ago, a similar charity wedding walk raised more than £1,000 for the hospice, which relies heavily on fundraising events and donations.

They're all set for the charity wedding walk in Blackpool this Saturday

This time they are hoping to beat that target.

Once again the wedding walk is the idea of Sonje Jones, of Poulton, who works in the bridal industry and organised the previous event in 2019.

She owns the Sonje Jones Design Team bridal shop on Liverpool Road and staff from that shop will be joined by those from neighbouring bridal wear outlet Lula Ella Brides, on Church Street, members of the Trinity Hospice team, friends and family, along with former brides and brides-to-be.

Kelly Maughan, manager of the Sonje Jones shop, said: “So far we have just over 40 of us taking part, but we’re hoping to make it to 50 if we can.

"At least one of our brides will be a man, who has agreed to dress up in a beautiful wedding gown!

"There will be a lot of lovely brides on view and hopefully people will spare some change for us!

The group will set off from the Lula Ella shop at noon on Saturday and call into the Number Three Cocktail Bar on Whitegate Drive, nearby Ronnies bar and the Belle Vue pub before a special bus will take them to Festival House wedding chapel on Blackpool promenade just after 1pm for a photo shoot.

From there they will be out collecting again, on the promenade.