There will be packed day for the family in Blackpool this weekend when the town’s RNLI station hold its annual open day.

The big event takes place on Sunday (August 27) when the volunteers will opens their doors between 10am until 5pm at the lifeboat station on Blackpool's seafront.Admission is free of charge and there will be plenty of activities, including having the opportunity to look at the lifeboats, as well as the tractors used to transport the lifeboats from the station to the sea.

Special guest for the big day will be all-round entertainer Steve Royle, well known in Blackpool for his hilarious performances in the Grand Theatre’s annual pantomimes, as well as his shows on BBC Radio Lancashire and his appearance on Britain’s Got Talent.

What else is happening on the day?

It's Blackpool Lifeboat Open Day this weekend

There will also be plenty of fun activities for all the family throughout the day.

The RNLI’s mascot Stormy Stan will be greeting people at the lifeboat station.

Also during the day, a Tug-of War competition on the beach, Sandcastle competition, ‘soak a crew member’ (in the stocks with wet sponges!), children's magic show and the Scout Gang Show production.

A packed day of family fun is in store with Blackpool Lifeboat Open Day

There will also be plenty of stalls selling homemade cakes, biscuits, raffles, tombola, homemade gifts, BBQ and Bar.The RNLI shop will be open and the station will be joined by other emergency services from HM Coastguard, Blackpool Beach Patrol (Jet Ski's), Fire Brigade, Police and North West Ambulance service.

What they say

A spoikesman for Blackpool RNLI said: “This event is a huge fundraiser for us and the money we raise enables us to provide the service we do.