Fleetwood RNLI hosted the annual Lifeboat Station Open Day this Saturday (August 19).
Here are 17 pictures from the event:
Fleetwood Lifeboat Day took place on Saturday (August 19) this year.
The big event was due to take place on Saturday (July 15), but it was postponed due to a warning of adverse weather.
The event is the station's biggest fundraiser of the year.
There was a huge selection of prizes to be won in the raffle.
It is a great day for all of the family, allowing residents to meet the crew.
This event draws large crowds each year.
It's the lifeboat volunteers' opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support.