17 pictures from Fleetwood RNLI’s annual Lifeboat Station Open Day

Fleetwood RNLI hosted the annual Lifeboat Station Open Day this Saturday (August 19).
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Aug 2023, 15:03 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 15:04 BST

Here are 17 pictures from the event:

.

1. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

. Photo: Sean Gleaves

Fleetwood Lifeboat Day took place on Saturday (August 19) this year.

2. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

Fleetwood Lifeboat Day took place on Saturday (August 19) this year. Photo: Sean Gleaves

The big event was due to take place on Saturday (July 15), but it was postponed due to a warning of adverse weather.

3. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

The big event was due to take place on Saturday (July 15), but it was postponed due to a warning of adverse weather. Photo: Sean Gleaves

The event is the station’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

4. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

The event is the station’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Photo: Sean Gleaves

There was a huge selection of prizes to be won in the raffle.

5. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

There was a huge selection of prizes to be won in the raffle. Photo: Sean Gleaves

It is a great day for all of the family, allowing residents to meet the crew.

6. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

It is a great day for all of the family, allowing residents to meet the crew. Photo: Sean Gleaves

This event draws large crowds each year.

7. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

This event draws large crowds each year. Photo: Sean Gleaves

It’s the lifeboat volunteers’ opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support.

8. Fleetwood Lifeboat Day

It’s the lifeboat volunteers’ opportunity to thank the local community for their continued support. Photo: Sean Gleaves

